Mina canta Another Day of Sun, colonna di La La Land. VIDEO

Sanremo - Mina Mazzini ha pubblicato stasera la sua interpretazione della canzone Another Day of Sun, colonna del film La La Land. Sabto 10 febbraio Mina apparirà in ologramma sul palco dell'Ariston, al festival di sanremo, cantando la canzone inglese. Il film di Damien Cazelle con protagonisti Ryan Gosling e Emma Stone lo scorso anno ha ricevuto la bellezza di 14 nomination agli Oscar, aggiudicandosene sei. Il videoclip con l'audio ufficiale è stato pubblicato nel canale Youtube di Mina oggi e mostra il profilo della cantante mentre scorre durante il brano. La canzone è una cover del brano tratto dalla colonna sonora del film La La Land, nominato ai Grammy Awards 2018 per il miglior arrangiamento. Composta da Justin Hurwitz e scritta dai compositori teatrali Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, ha inoltre vinto nel 2017 il Golden Globe, il BAFTA Award e l'Oscar alla migliore colonna sonora.

Il testo e la traduzione di Another Day Of Sun – in download su amazon o iTunes

[Intro: First Girl]

Ba-ba-da-ba da-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba ba-da-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba ba

[Verse 1: First Girl]

I think about that day – Penso a quel giorno

I left him at a Greyhound station – L’ho lasciato alla stazione della Greyhound

West of Santa Fé – Ad ovest di Santa Fe

We were seventeen – Avevamo diciassette anni

but he was sweet and it was true – Ma lui era dolce ed era vero

Still I did what I had to do – Facevo ancora quello che dovevo fare

‘Cause I just knew – Perché appena lo sapevo

Summer: Sunday nights – Estate, domeniche notte

We’d sink into our seats – Ci piacerebbe affondare nei nostri sedili

Right as they dimmed out all the lights – Proprio mentre oscuravano tutte le luci

A Technicolor world made out of music and machine – Un mondo in Technicolor fatto di musica e macchina da presa

It called me to be on that screen – Ero destinato ad essere su quello schermo

And live inside each scene – E vivere dentro ogni scena

[Pre-Chorus 1: First Girl & First Man]

Without a nickel to my name – Senza un centesimo per il mio nome

Hopped a bus, here I came – Saltato su un autobus, sono venuto qui

Could be brave or just insane – Potrebbe essere qualcosa di coraggioso o semplicemente folle

[First Girl, First Man & Second Man]

We’ll have to see – Lo vedremo

[First Girl]

‘Cause maybe in that sleepy town – Perché forse in quella città sonnolenta

He’ll sit one day, the lights are down – Lui si siederà un giorno, le luci sono spente

He’ll see my face and think of how he – Vedrà la mia faccia e penserà a come

[First Girl, First Man, Second Man & Dancers]

…used to know me – mi conosceva

[Chorus: All]

Climb these hills – Scalando queste colline

I’m reaching for the heights – Sto per raggiungere le vette

And chasing all the lights that shine – E inseguendo tutte le luci che brillano

And when they let you down – E quando ti butteranno giù

You’ll get up off the ground – Ti alzerai da terra

‘Cause morning rolls around – Perché il mattino ricomincia

And it’s another day of sun – Ed è un altro giorno di sole

[Verse 2: Young Man]

I hear ‘em ev’ry day – Li sento tutti i giorni

The rhythms in the canyons – I ritmi dei canyon

That’ll never fade away – Che non potranno mai svanire

The ballads in the barrooms – Le ballate nelle sale da ballo

Left by those who came before – Lasciate da chi ci ha preceduto

They say “you gotta want it more” – Dicono “devi volerne di più”

So I bang on ev’ry door – Così ho bussato ad ogni porta

[Pre-Chorus 2: Second Girl]

And even when the answer’s “no” – E anche quando la risposta è “no”

Or when my money’s running low – O quando i miei soldi stanno finendo

The dusty mic and neon glow – Il polveroso microfono e il bagliore del neon

Are all I need – Sono tutto quello che mi serve

[Young Man]

And someday as I sing my song – E un giorno mentre canto la mia canzone

A small-town kid’ll come along – Un ragazzo di una piccola città arriverà

[Second Girl & Young Man]

That’ll be the thing to push him on and go go – Sarà la cosa che lo spingerà avanti e se ne andrà

[Chorus: All]

Climb these hills – Scalando queste colline

I’m reaching for the heights – Sto per raggiungere le vette

And chasing all the lights that shine – E inseguendo tutte le luci che brillano

And when they let you down – E quando ti butteranno giù

You’ll get up off the ground – Ti alzerai da terra

‘Cause morning rolls around – Perché il mattino ricomincia

And it’s another day of sun – Ed è un altro giorno di sole

[Instrumental Break]

[Bridge: First Girl]

And when they let you down – E quando ti butteranno giù

The morning rolls around – Il mattino ricomincia

[All]

It’s another day of sun – E’ un altro giorno di sole

It’s another day of sun – E’ un altro giorno di sole

It’s another day of sun – E’ un altro giorno di sole

It’s another day of sun – E’ un altro giorno di sole

Just another day of sun – Solo un altro giorno di sole

It’s another day of sun – E’ un altro giorno di sole

Another day has just begun – Un altro giorno è appena cominciato

It’s another day of sun – E’ un altro giorno di sole

[Outro]

It’s another day of sun – E’ un altro giorno di sole