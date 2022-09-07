Cybersecurity is a top priority for the Italian government

Cybercrime has increased significantly in recent years, and experts say the surge occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two decades, some countries experienced significant cyberattacks, including the US and the UK. Phishing attacks were among the most common types of threats. In fact, the cost of a data breach in the UK has currently risen to nearly USD 4.35 million. Italy is also far from remaining safe from malicious activities, as 87,8% of Italian companies suffered a cyberattack in the past year.



Around 2 in 3 Italian companies were victims of ransomware attacks, and the average cost to remediate it was $680,000. 30% of Italian organisations believe they will likely suffer a cyberattack the following year. According to CyberEdge, companies in the country spend around 10% of their budget on security.

Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, has stated that digital sovereignty and strategic autonomy are the government's primary goals that will be pursued through a cybersecurity ecosystem based on public-private partnerships. This cybersecurity strategy that the Italian government wants to implement is brand new, and it focuses on emergency response and planning. This strategy is a collaboration between state institutions, public administration, businesses, and the University. The need for such a strategy becomes clear along with the rise of ransomware attacks companies suffered in the last two years, the phishing campaigns that targeted public administration, and the latest DDoS attacks on ministries and banks.

The national cybersecurity strategy of Italy is based on five pillars:

● European and National strategic autonomy in the online sector;

● Anticipating the rise of cyber threats;

● Ensuring a resilient digital transformation of the public;

● Cyber crisis management;

● Administration and the productive fabric;

● Counteracting online disinformation in the context of the hybrid threat.

The strategy's objective is clear: it aims at planning, coordinating and implementing measures that will make Italy safe and resilient in the digital domain. Instead of being perceived as a cost, cybersecurity should be considered an investment that contributes to the evolution of the national industry and economy to enhance the country's system's competitiveness at a global level. The strategy includes 82 measures that the National Cybersecurity Agency aims to achieve by 2026. The primary purposes of these measures are:

● supporting supply chain security,

● transitioning to the cloud for automated and continuous management of cyber risk,

● promoting the use of cryptography,

● creating a high-performance computing infrastructure for the national cybersecurity,

● developing simulation tools based on machine learning and Artificial Intelligence to support all the phases of the systemic cyber-attacks impacts, from prevention and discovery to response and prediction.

Italy's strategy serves as a model for all business leaders

A cyberattack can happen anytime and to any organisation. Thus, mitigating the risk of digital threats should be part of every business’ operations. Cyber vigilance is not only IT'S business – every employee should prioritise it. Cybersecurity is not only a technical issue – it should be a concern for all humans and organisations. Cybercriminals escalate their tactics quickly, so IT departments must devise their defences to stay safe. The secret weapon against cybercrimes is a culture of cybersecurity that should be implemented at a company level.

Business leaders can do this by modelling good behaviour and raising cybersecurity awareness within their company.

Cybersecurity shouldn't be an afterthought but at the forefront of every venture – especially in large companies. While it is true that securing your business requires significant costs, the investment is necessary, and when comparing it with the cost of cyberattacks, you're likely to realise that it is, in fact, worth it. In Italy, even small companies invest in ICT security, choosing cloud security as the most efficient solution. Cybersecurity must be done right; more often than not, different issues within a company remain undressed, which is a primary reason why they become a target for cybercriminals.

How can governments combat increasing cybersecurity threats?

Now more than ever, businesses and individuals depend on digital connectivity in almost every aspect of their lives. Most people can't imagine not being able to access the Internet even for a few hours – that's how much the digital world influences human existence. Thus, any disruption that prevents people from using the Internet effectively only hinders evolution. However, with every new user, business and device that enters the digital world, the risks of cyberattacks also increase. And if a government can't ensure trusted and secure digital connectivity, how can society prosper or the economy thrive? They can't.

As a result, many governments have already created national cybersecurity strategies to combat all the digital threats faced by businesses, citizens and crucial infrastructure. While different countries have taken different approaches to cybersecurity, we will look at the five most common elements of an effective national strategy.

● Dedicated national cybersecurity agency

In top countries, the national cybersecurity agency is responsible for defining the cybersecurity plan of the respective country. This means creating a unified national cybersecurity strategy and a portfolio of initiatives, such as: protecting the country's critical infrastructure, enhancing citizens' cybersecurity awareness, defining cybersecurity standards, and developing professionals' cybersecurity capabilities.

The NCA needs the right expertise and adequate technical skills to fulfil these responsibilities.

● A national infrastructure protection program

The NCA should mainly focus on protecting the country's critical infrastructure, which is usually the most attractive target for malicious state actors. Supposing critical infrastructure suffers any disruption, it will affect different areas, including business confidence, society, the economy, and the overall national security.

A robust governance mechanism and globally recognised cybersecurity standards are essential elements of a national infrastructure protection program.

● National incident response and recovery plan

Cyberattacks are inevitable, so every government should be prepared to mitigate the effects of such incidents and enhance recovery time.

This is possible by creating a national incident response and recovery plan that comprises elements like a clearly defined reporting procedure for businesses and citizens, active monitoring for cybercrimes, several sources of threat intelligence, and proactive efforts against cyber threats.

● A vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem

A government can't improve the country's overall cybersecurity on its own – it needs the help of professionals, citizens and private-sector companies. Governments must ensure a national cybersecurity workforce by proactively training, upskilling and refreshing professionals' cyber capabilities – both in the public and private sectors.

Moreover, an NCA should ensure citizens receive specific and consistent guidance on how to fight against cyber threats. An organisation can't deliver a strategy's components on its own – it needs partnerships with others involved in the cybersecurity ecosystem – such as the ones in academia, private sector and public-sector areas- to combat the risks to the country.