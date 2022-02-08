E' stata la mano di Dio, Sorrentino, candidato Oscar miglior film straniero

Sono state annunciate le nomination ai prossimi Premi Oscar. Tutte le candidature delle 23 categorie sono state elencate nel corso di una presentazione in diretta streaming sul sito dell’Academy (Oscar.com oppure Oscars.org) e sulle relative pagine social. A presentare sono stati l’attore Leslie Jordan («Will & Grace», «The Help») e l’attrice e produttrice Tracee Ellis Ross (Golden Globe come migliore attrice nella serie «Black-ish»).

Paolo Sorrentino è entrato nella cinquina per il miglior film straniero con «È stata la mano di Dio. L’italiano Massimo Cantini Parrini è stato nominato per i costumi di Cyrano.

Ecco le nomination nelle principali categorie:

Miglior film straniero

Drive my Car

È stata la mano di Dio

The worst person in the world

Flee

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Miglior film

Miglior regia

Miglior attore protagonista

Miglior attrice protagonista

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judy Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Migliori costumi

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota

“King Richard,” Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Migliore colonna sonora

“Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

Miglior sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Miglior corto animato

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Miglior corto live action

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”