Index a site on Google? First in search engines with Ragusanews

Today, being active on the web is not enough if you aren’t easily traceable by those who are looking for a product or a professional service.

That’s why indexing a site on Google (the most used search engine) is the key to have a successful business.

Ragusanews, a newspaper born on the 12th May of 2007, has 125 thousand published articles, an average number of one million and 800 thousand readers per month, and 6 million and 800 thousand visits per month, results certified by Google Analytics.

Ragusanews also has 54 thousand followers on Facebook, 1345 followers on Twitter and 8564 followers on Instagram.

These numbers say that Ragusanews is able to reach a large number of readers, with a page rank of 4, assigned by Google itself, and a high rating on the web, which allow ragusanews links to have a very high value.

News Correlate Indicizzati su Google, grazie a Ragusanews

Ragusanews is supported by Seo professionals, who place on Google the results of every article, making your business competitive, which will immediately be showcased, remaining in an effective position on the first page of Google results.

That’s how you can be visible and get first in search engines, through an editorial article, and in order to achieve this goal, you can write to us at info@ragusanews.com.